Lobbying Update: $37,237 of GREIF INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$37,237 of GREIF INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S.361 STEWARD Act H.R.2145, Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act Truth in Recycling Act of 2025 (discussion draft) Packaging and Claims Knowledge Act (discussion draft) CIRCLE Act (discussion draft) Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (discussion draft) S.897 and H.R.1918, Farewell to Foam Act General recycling policy and education, including extended producer responsibility and chemical recycling

Issues related to subsidies impacting commonly recycled paper, including waste to energy subsidies.

FY 2026 Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Interior and Environment appropriations"

GEF.B Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of GEF.B stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

