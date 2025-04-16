Lobbying Update: $37,237 of GREIF INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$37,237 of GREIF INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S.361 STEWARD Act H.R.2145, Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act Truth in Recycling Act of 2025 (discussion draft) Packaging and Claims Knowledge Act (discussion draft) CIRCLE Act (discussion draft) Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (discussion draft) S.897 and H.R.1918, Farewell to Foam Act General recycling policy and education, including extended producer responsibility and chemical recycling
S.361 STEWARD Act H.R.2145, Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act Truth in Recycling Act of 2025 (discussion draft) Packaging and Claims Knowledge Act (discussion draft) CIRCLE Act (discussion draft) Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (discussion draft) S.897 and H.R.1918, Farewell to Foam Act General recycling policy and education, including extended producer responsibility and chemical recycling
Issues related to subsidies impacting commonly recycled paper, including waste to energy subsidies.
FY 2026 Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Interior and Environment appropriations"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GEF.B Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of GEF.B stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 40,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,729,944
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 36,536 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,478,967
- SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC added 23,156 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,571,134
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,888 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,050
- WAYPOINT WEALTH PARTNERS INC. removed 7,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,874
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,376 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $432,611
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 6,358 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,390
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.