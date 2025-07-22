Lobbying Update: $370,000 of SMITH & NEPHEW INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$370,000 of SMITH & NEPHEW INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare physician fee schedule and Medicare Administrative Contractor policies, issues related to skin substitutes. Medicare physician fee schedule and Medicare Administrative Contractor policies, issues related to pediatric tympanostomies. H.R. 1931 / S.249, Access to Pediatric Technologies Act of 2025.

Issues related to the base erosion and anti-abuse tax. Section 899 of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, H.R.1.

Educated key government stakeholders on Smith+Nephew products applicable to the military and support appropriations requests.

Issues related to medical device sterilization and the use of ethylene oxide for sterilization under EPAs proposed regulations for the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

Issues related to tariffs."

SNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of SNN stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025

