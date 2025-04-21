Lobbying Update: $370,000 of ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$370,000 of ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to equity market infrastructure, equity market volatility, and real-time settlement; Issues related to cryptocurrencies; Issues related to retail investor access."

HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales worth up to $105,000 on 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

HOOD Insider Trading Activity

HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 7,083,558 shares for an estimated $251,185,091 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,250,000 shares for an estimated $92,278,975 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,857,601 shares for an estimated $88,386,955 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 595,384 shares for an estimated $24,459,664 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $23,868,605 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,412 shares for an estimated $8,270,895 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,187 shares for an estimated $1,484,074.

HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 11/25/2024

