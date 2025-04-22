Lobbying Update: $370,000 of KYNDRYL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$370,000 of KYNDRYL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Digital trade"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

KD Insider Trading Activity

KD insiders have traded $KD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINEET KHURANA (SVP & Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 55,465 shares for an estimated $2,374,490 .

. EDWARD SEBOLD (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,177,781.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of KD stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.