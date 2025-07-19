Lobbying Update: $370,000 of FISERV (FKA FIRST DATA CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$370,000 of FISERV (FKA FIRST DATA CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"- general payments and financial services issues; - the role of artificial intelligence in banking; - CFPB Final Rule on Consumer Data Movement (Dodd Frank 1033); - FDIC Final Rule on Name, Logo, and Statement; - CFPB Final Rule on Small Business Financing Data Collection (Dodd Frank 1071); - STABLE Act and GENIUS Act, Payment stablecoin general issues; - FARM Bill modernization of FNS programs; - administration of instant payments; - GLBA modernization and data privacy

- role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity systems.

- the role of artificial intelligence in digital platforms; - CFPB Final Rule on Consumer Data Movement (Dodd Frank 1033); - CFPB Final Rule on Medical Debt."

FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

FI Insider Trading Activity

FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

. ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320

ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.

FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of FI stock to their portfolio, and 936 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

FI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $231.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $225.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $225.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $200.0 on 05/21/2025

