Lobbying Update: $370,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$370,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2025 FY25 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding levels

Implementation of H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally

Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain;

811 locate services issues generally."

LNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of LNT stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

