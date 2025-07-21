Lobbying Update: $3,680,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,680,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Data Privacy Paperless/Digital Healthcare Communications Value-Based Care No Surprises Act Healthcare Modernization Policies

Medicaid and Commercial Market Coverage Policy Medicare Advantage Program Medicare Home Health System Payments Medicare Modernization Proposals

Drug Pricing PBM and Drug Pricing Reforms Inflation Reduction Act

Veterans Health Issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UNH Insider Trading Activity

UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,533 shares for an estimated $491,786

PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,495 institutional investors add shares of UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,921 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH forecast page.

UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $345.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $337.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $418.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $312.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $353.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Matthew Gillmor from Keybanc set a target price of $400.0 on 06/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

