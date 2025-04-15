Lobbying Update: $360,000 of SNAP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$360,000 of SNAP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to consumer protection, privacy, safety, and data security; Kids Online Safety Act; S. 836, Children and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act; S. 278, Kids Off Social Media Act

Issues related to intermediary liability

Issues related to transparency, safety, and privacy; Strengthening Transparency and Obligations to Protect Children Suffering from Abuse and Mistreatment (STOP CSAM) Act; H.R. 633/S. 146, Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks (TAKE IT DOWN) Act"

SNAP Insider Trading Activity

SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $21,542,000 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 321,672 shares for an estimated $3,436,293 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 272,578 shares for an estimated $2,944,161 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 229,625 shares for an estimated $2,447,826 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,363 shares for an estimated $665,718 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.

SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $9.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Naved Khan from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $13.5 on 10/30/2024

