Lobbying Update: $360,000 of SECURE IDENTITY LLC (D-B-A CLEAR) lobbying was just disclosed

$360,000 of SECURE IDENTITY LLC (D-B-A CLEAR) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"HR 8752--FY 25 Homeland Security Appropriations--Language related to staffing reimbursement for the TSA Modernization of TSA and travel security"
YOU Insider Trading Activity
YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,067,373 shares for an estimated $26,916,187.
- KENNETH L. CORNICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 957,964 shares for an estimated $24,155,798.
- ADAM WIENER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $307,500.
YOU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of YOU stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,959,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,672,612
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,193,258 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,827,314
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,974,993 shares (+799.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,172,068
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP removed 1,677,910 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,474,648
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,611,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,758,965
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,401,687 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,317,710
- FMR LLC removed 1,171,850 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,362,633
YOU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
YOU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YOU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $YOU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 03/24/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $26.0 on 02/27/2025
