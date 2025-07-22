Lobbying Update: $360,000 of SECURE IDENTITY LLC (D-B-A CLEAR) lobbying was just disclosed

$360,000 of SECURE IDENTITY LLC (D-B-A CLEAR) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 8752--FY 25 Homeland Security Appropriations--Language related to staffing reimbursement for the TSA Modernization of TSA and travel security"

YOU Insider Trading Activity

YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,067,373 shares for an estimated $26,916,187 .

. KENNETH L. CORNICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 957,964 shares for an estimated $24,155,798 .

. ADAM WIENER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $307,500.

YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of YOU stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

YOU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YOU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $YOU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $26.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.