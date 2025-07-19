Lobbying Update: $360,000 of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$360,000 of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products (S.1717) Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technologies (TCET) Guidance Policies promoting medical innovation Heart Valve Disease Awareness AI in Healthcare FDA Reauthorization for 2022/FDA User Fees Diversity in Clinical Trials Coverage with Evidence Development

CMS Coverage Policies for Medical Devices CMS Payment Policies for Medical Devices Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products (s.1717) Heart Valve Disease Awareness National Coverage Determination for TAVR Coverage of Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement Diversity in Clinical Trials Coverage with Evidence Development

Corporate Tax Reform Proposals

Tariffs"

EW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

EW Insider Trading Activity

EW insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $3,282,900 .

. BERNARD J ZOVIGHIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,210 shares for an estimated $2,194,261 .

. DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,070 shares for an estimated $2,000,094 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 8,950 shares for an estimated $673,268

STEVEN R LORANGER sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $438,575

HEISZ LESLIE STONE sold 5,739 shares for an estimated $435,370

DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $112,612

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,530 shares for an estimated $111,704 .

. WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 268 shares for an estimated $20,120

EW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 482 institutional investors add shares of EW stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EW in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

EW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EW recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $EW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $87.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $77.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $75.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025

