Lobbying Update: $358,190 of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$358,190 of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Capital Markets efficiency 403B parity (HR 1013/S 424) E-delivery: Improving Disclosure for Investors Act
DOL Fiduciary Rule Protected Lifetime Income
Paid Family Leave Tax Credit Ordinary tax treatment of bonds (H.R. 2547/S. 1335) Tax treatment of state and local taxes Tax treatment of life insurance and annuities International Tax (GILTI, Pillar 2) One Big Beautiful Bill Act
Data Security, AI, Privacy and Breach Legislation
Paid Family Leave (Bill # 3089)"
PRU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PRU stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
PRU Insider Trading Activity
PRU insiders have traded $PRU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW F SULLIVAN (Executive Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $635,880
- MICHAEL TODMAN sold 2,950 shares for an estimated $333,291
- SIBIO CARMINE DI purchased 200 shares for an estimated $22,208
PRU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 583 institutional investors add shares of PRU stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 995,832 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,214,517
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 859,857 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $92,383,036
- BARCLAYS PLC added 849,927 shares (+118.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,919,847
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 718,047 shares (+446.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,191,488
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 711,102 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,415,871
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 612,512 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,405,340
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 548,928 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,304,279
PRU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRU recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $108.0 on 07/16/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $113.0 on 07/16/2025
- Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $136.0 on 07/08/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/27/2025
- Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $117.0 on 05/07/2025
