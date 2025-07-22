Lobbying Update: $358,190 of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$358,190 of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Capital Markets efficiency 403B parity (HR 1013/S 424) E-delivery: Improving Disclosure for Investors Act

DOL Fiduciary Rule Protected Lifetime Income

Paid Family Leave Tax Credit Ordinary tax treatment of bonds (H.R. 2547/S. 1335) Tax treatment of state and local taxes Tax treatment of life insurance and annuities International Tax (GILTI, Pillar 2) One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Data Security, AI, Privacy and Breach Legislation

Paid Family Leave (Bill # 3089)"

PRU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRU stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

PRU Insider Trading Activity

PRU insiders have traded $PRU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW F SULLIVAN (Executive Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $635,880

MICHAEL TODMAN sold 2,950 shares for an estimated $333,291

SIBIO CARMINE DI purchased 200 shares for an estimated $22,208

PRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 583 institutional investors add shares of PRU stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRU recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $108.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $113.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $113.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $136.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $117.0 on 05/07/2025

