Lobbying Update: $350,000 of U.S. BANCORP (FORMERLY FILED AS U.S. BANK) lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of U.S. BANCORP (FORMERLY FILED AS U.S. BANK) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"AML Consumer Banking Matters The Credit Card Competition Act The Recoup Act Capital/Liquidity Stablecoin AI

Cyber security Data security Privacy

New Market Tax Credits Low Income Housing Tax Credits One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB)

Merger policies and other business combinations

Budget Appropriations Legislation

Affordable Housing"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TBBK Insider Trading Activity

TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY A NAGER (EVP Head of Commercial Lending) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,663 shares for an estimated $1,387,763 .

. RYAN HARRIS (EVP Head of Fintech Solutions) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $460,634

ERIKA R CAESAR (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $301,630

JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,798 shares for an estimated $229,003

TODD J. BROCKMAN purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $228,847

GREGOR J GARRY (EVP and COO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $91,564

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TBBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TBBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TBBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBBK forecast page.

TBBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $67.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.