Lobbying Update: $350,000 of U.S. BANCORP (FORMERLY FILED AS U.S. BANK) lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of U.S. BANCORP (FORMERLY FILED AS U.S. BANK) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"AML Consumer Banking Matters The Credit Card Competition Act The Recoup Act Capital/Liquidity Stablecoin AI
Cyber security Data security Privacy
New Market Tax Credits Low Income Housing Tax Credits One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB)
Merger policies and other business combinations
Budget Appropriations Legislation
Affordable Housing"
TBBK Insider Trading Activity
TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY A NAGER (EVP Head of Commercial Lending) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,663 shares for an estimated $1,387,763.
- RYAN HARRIS (EVP Head of Fintech Solutions) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $460,634
- ERIKA R CAESAR (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $301,630
- JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,798 shares for an estimated $229,003
- TODD J. BROCKMAN purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $228,847
- GREGOR J GARRY (EVP and COO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $91,564
TBBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 704,085 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,203,851
- CASTLE CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, LP removed 504,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,640,659
- INVESCO LTD. added 466,139 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,630,784
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 377,993 shares (+741.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,973,150
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 285,068 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,062,993
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC added 257,620 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,612,640
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 235,303 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,433,410
TBBK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
TBBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $67.0 on 02/03/2025
