Lobbying Update: $350,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Policy and General Government appropriations related to federal records and information management.

Data privacy and security legislation related to consumer rights and consumer breach notifications.

General monitoring of issues related to federal data centers, digitization and records management.

Issues related to federal records, data centers, digitization and general government operations.

Issues related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, federal data centers and electronic waste.

Issues related to the Department of Defense operations, including data and records management, digitization, and Defense Health in the National Defense Authorization Act and Defense appropriations bills."

IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

IRM Insider Trading Activity

IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 443,430 shares for an estimated $43,227,170 .

. MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,001 shares for an estimated $1,024,756 .

. DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239

IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of IRM stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

