Lobbying Update: $350,000 of GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitoring and outreach regarding: -Semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure, and economic/workforce development. -Implementation of P.L. 116-283, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, including the CHIPS for America Act. -Implementation of P.L. 117-167, including the CHIPS and Science Act.

Monitoring and outreach regarding: -Issues related to trade and market access. -Defense microelectronics/security methods/trust and assurance/traceability.

Monitoring and outreach regarding: -Investment tax credit related to semiconductor manufacturing.

Monitoring and outreach regarding: -Implementation of P.L. 116-283, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, including the CHIPS for America Act. -Implementation of P.L. 117-167, including the CHIPS and Science Act. -FY2025 and FY2026 Appropriations and CHIPS funding, generally.

Monitoring and outreach regarding: -Defense microelectronics/security methods/trust and assurance/traceability. -Acquisition policy at Department of Defense."

GFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of GFS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

GFS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GFS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GFS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $52.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $60.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 02/12/2025

