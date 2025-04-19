Lobbying Update: $350,000 of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Discussions regarding expiration of TCJA provisions in 2025 and ongoing tax discussions in Congress, particularly status of discussions related to immediate R&D expensing and C-SALT. Discussed status of Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 (S.1838/H.R.3881 - 118th). General discussions concerning potential for federal consumer privacy legislation, cyber regulatory harmonization (S.4630 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act - 118th), and credit card interest rate cap (S.381 - 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act - 119th). Discussions concerning ongoing case between Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Active Network."
GPN Insider Trading Activity
GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474
- ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800
- ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015
GPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of GPN stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP removed 7,541,356 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,084,353
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,997,439 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,893,014
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,770,627 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,416,461
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,681,675 shares (+286.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,448,500
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,659,984 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,017,807
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,515,131 shares (+75379.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,361,627
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,368,296 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,331,249
GPN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024
- Susquehanna issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024
GPN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $75.0 on 04/18/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 01/09/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 12/17/2024
- Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024
- Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $112.0 on 10/22/2024
