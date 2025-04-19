Lobbying Update: $350,000 of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding expiration of TCJA provisions in 2025 and ongoing tax discussions in Congress, particularly status of discussions related to immediate R&D expensing and C-SALT. Discussed status of Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 (S.1838/H.R.3881 - 118th). General discussions concerning potential for federal consumer privacy legislation, cyber regulatory harmonization (S.4630 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act - 118th), and credit card interest rate cap (S.381 - 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act - 119th). Discussions concerning ongoing case between Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Active Network."

GPN Insider Trading Activity

GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474

ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800

ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015

GPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of GPN stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GPN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

GPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $75.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $112.0 on 10/22/2024

