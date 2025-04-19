Lobbying Update: $350,000 of THE GEO GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of THE GEO GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Homeland Security Appropriations; H.R. 1968 (Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025), H.Con.Res 14. Issues related to ICE, immigration enforcement, and alternatives to detention; S.5 and H.R. 29, Laken Riley Act S. 72 and H.R. 355, the Justice for Jocelyn Act. Issues related to the education and promotion of the benefits in the use of public-private partnerships for the delivery of secure residential care, community reentry and supervision, offender rehabilitation, and location monitoring services. Note: GEO's political and governmental relations activities focus on promoting the use of public-private partnerships in the delivery of correctional services, including evidence-based rehabilitation programs, both in-custody and post-release, aimed at reducing recidivism and helping the men and women in GEO's care successfully reintegrate into their communities. GEO does not take a position on or advocate for or against criminal justice policy related to criminalizing certain behaviors or determining the length of criminal sentences. Furthermore, GEO does not take a position on, nor advocate for or against, immigration enforcement policies such as the basis or length of an individuals detention.

Homeland Security Appropriations; H.R. 1968 (Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025), H.Con.Res 14. Issues related to ICE, immigration enforcement, and alternatives to detention; S. 5 and H.R. 29, Laken Riley Act, S. 72 and H.R. 355, the Justice for Jocelyn Act. Issues related to the education and promotion of the benefits in the use of public-private partnerships for the delivery of secure residential care, community reentry and supervision, offender rehabilitation, and location monitoring services. Note: GEO's political and governmental relations activities focus on promoting the use of public-private partnerships in the delivery of correctional services, including evidence-based rehabilitation programs, both in-custody and post-release, aimed at reducing recidivism and helping the men and women in GEO's care successfully reintegrate into their communities. GEO does not take a position on or advocate for or against criminal justice policy related to criminalizing certain behaviors or determining the length of criminal sentences. Furthermore, GEO does not take a position on, nor advocate for or against, immigration enforcement policies such as the basis or length of an individuals detention.

Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations; H.R. 1968 (Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025), H.Con.Res. 14. Issues related to ICE, immigration enforcement. Issues related to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Prisons. Issues related to the education and promotion of the benefits in the use of public-private partnerships for the delivery of secure residential care, community reentry and supervision, offender rehabilitation, and location monitoring services. Note: GEO's political and governmental relations activities focus on promoting the use of public-private partnerships in the delivery of correctional services, including evidence-based rehabilitation programs, both in-custody and post-release, aimed at reducing recidivism and helping the men and women in GEO's care successfully reintegrate into their communities. GEO does not take a position on or advocate for or against criminal justice policy related to criminalizing certain behaviors or determining the length of criminal sentences. Furthermore, GEO does not take a position on, nor advocate for or against, immigration enforcement policies such as the basis or length of an individuals detention.

Availability of banking services for federal contractors; S. 401 and H.R. 987, Fair Access to Banking Act Note: GEO's political and governmental relations activities focus on promoting the use of public-private partnerships in the delivery of correctional services, including evidence-based rehabilitation programs, both in-custody and post-release, aimed at reducing recidivism and helping the men and women in GEO's care successfully reintegrate into their communities. GEO does not take a position on or advocate for or against criminal justice policy related to criminalizing certain behaviors or determining the length of criminal sentences. Furthermore, GEO does not take a position on, nor advocate for or against, immigration enforcement policies such as the basis or length of an individuals detention."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GEO Insider Trading Activity

GEO insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAYN P. MARCH (EVP of Finance and Treasurer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $225,000

RONALD A. BRACK (EVP, CAO and Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $141,400

SCOTT MICHAEL KERNAN sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $131,544

NICOLE MANNARINO (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 646 shares for an estimated $16,427

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of GEO stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.