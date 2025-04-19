Lobbying Update: $350,000 of GENERAL MILLS SERVICES INC. (FKA GENERAL MILLS) lobbying was just disclosed

$350,000 of GENERAL MILLS SERVICES INC. (FKA GENERAL MILLS) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to USDA NSLP and SBP. No Bill number. Issues related to pet food regulation H.R.597, The Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform (PUUR) Act of 2025. Issues related to Title II, Title VII and Title X of the Farm Bill.

Issues related to deduction for domestic R&D expenditures, deduction of interest under 163(j), bonus depreciation, international tax provisions for GILTI, FDII and BEAT AIM Act of 2025, H.R.574, S.187 American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act, H.R. 2623

Issues related to national packaging collection, claims and labeling standards. No bill number. Issues related to national recycling strategy, recycling infrastructure and accessibility in The Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2025, H.R. 2145 and the STEWARD Act of 2025, S.351.

Issues related to FDA Human foods program. No bill number.

Issues related to pet food regulation, H.R.597, The Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform (PUUR) Act of 2025.

Issues related to countervailing duties. No bill number. Issues related to tariffs for food ingredients and packaging."

GIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH sold up to $250,000 on 02/11.

GIS Insider Trading Activity

GIS insiders have traded $GIS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY L HARMENING (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,879 shares for an estimated $3,929,986 .

. PAUL JOSEPH GALLAGHER (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,041 shares for an estimated $67,144

MARIA SASTRE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $63,660

GIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 645 institutional investors add shares of GIS stock to their portfolio, and 732 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

GIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $68.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.