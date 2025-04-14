Lobbying Update: $35,000 of LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$35,000 of LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

LTBR Insider Trading Activity

LTBR insiders have traded $LTBR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREY MUSHAKOV (EVP, Nuclear Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,070 shares for an estimated $841,488 .

. LARRY GOLDMAN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 58,126 shares for an estimated $583,578 .

. MARK ROBERT TOBIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,880

DANIEL B MAGRAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 492 shares for an estimated $4,455.

LTBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of LTBR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

