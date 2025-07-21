Lobbying Update: $3,490,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$3,490,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act CDC Reform Vaccine Policy Reconciliation Research & Development

S 526 - Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 S 832 - EPIC Act of 2025 HR 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act CDC Reform Vaccine Policy Reconciliation Research & Development HR 946 - ORPHAN Cures Act HR 1492 - To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program HR 2214 - DRUG Act HR 2450 - Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act PL 117-328 Executive Order 14297 - Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients Biosimilars Access, Reimbursement and Reform 340B Reform Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Pill Penalty Vaccine Coverage and Access Intellectual Property Protections PBM Reform Cancer Policies Drug Pricing

S 526 - Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 S 832 - EPIC Act of 2025 HR 946 - ORPHAN Cures Act HR 2450 - Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act Executive Order 14297 - Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients PBM Reform Medicaid Prescription Drug Access Digital Therapeutics

VICP Reform and Excise Tax Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

International Supply Chain Global Access Tariffs Non-Tariff Trade Barriers"

PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PFE Insider Trading Activity

PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,372 institutional investors add shares of PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

PFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Andrew Baum from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 01/28/2025

