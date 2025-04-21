Lobbying Update: $3,460,000 of THE CIGNA GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES (FORMERLY CIGNA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed

$3,460,000 of THE CIGNA GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES (FORMERLY CIGNA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"P.L. 117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; H.R. 4189/S. 2016, The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2023.

S. 864/H.R. 247, the Health Care Affordability Act of 2025 and issues relating to extension of Enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits (EAPTCs) included in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Pharmacy issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act, FY2026.

S. 1542/H.R.2214, the DRUG Act; H.R. 5378 Lower Costs, More Transparency Act; S. 1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act; S. 526, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act; S. 1040, The Drug Competition and Enhancement Act; S. 1041, The Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act.

Issues related to H.Con.Res. 14/S.Con.Res. 7 (Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025) and budget reconciliation; H.R. 1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025."

CI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

CI Insider Trading Activity

CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499

NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080

NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020

ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391

CI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of CI stock to their portfolio, and 838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

CI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $379.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025

