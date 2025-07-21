Lobbying Update: $340,000 of POLARIS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of POLARIS INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense appropriations issues; Army Research Development Test and Evaluation; H.R. 8774 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025; S. 4921 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025. FY26 Defense appropriations.

Issues related tariffs.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. - 119-21)

Mandatory Land Sale; One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L.-119-21); Issues related to land access.

Definition of autocycle; HR 3385"

PII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of PII stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

PII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $46.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Alexander Perry from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 02/03/2025

