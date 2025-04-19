Lobbying Update: $340,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor matters related to transportation energy sources.

Tax matters impacting the energy sector.

H.J. Res. 35. Monitor matters related to transportation of energy sources.

Monitor matters related to transportation of energy sources.

Tariff bills and Executive Actions"

OKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

OKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 723 institutional investors add shares of OKE stock to their portfolio, and 602 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.