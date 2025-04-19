Lobbying Update: $340,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of ONEOK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor matters related to transportation energy sources.
Tax matters impacting the energy sector.
H.J. Res. 35. Monitor matters related to transportation of energy sources.
Monitor matters related to transportation of energy sources.
Tariff bills and Executive Actions"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
OKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $OKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
OKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 723 institutional investors add shares of OKE stock to their portfolio, and 602 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,418,207 shares (+433.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,187,982
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,971,147 shares (+240.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,903,158
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS LTD added 1,763,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,045,460
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,724,934 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,183,373
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,296,059 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,124,323
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,276,547 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,165,318
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP added 1,246,963 shares (+445.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,195,085
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
OKE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/25/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for OKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OKE forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.