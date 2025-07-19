Lobbying Update: $340,000 of KLA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of KLA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade policy regarding China, including tariffs and export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment for advanced models.

Research and development funding and tax benefits in support of the semiconductor industry."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

KLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

KLAC Insider Trading Activity

KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 10,802 shares for an estimated $7,381,006

BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,027 shares for an estimated $5,859,159 .

. VIRENDRA A KIRLOSKAR (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 39 shares for an estimated $34,768

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 734 institutional investors add shares of KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 698 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KLAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLAC in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KLAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KLAC forecast page.

KLAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $840.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $980.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $920.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $1035.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Shane Brett from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $916.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $950.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $950.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel set a target price of $770.0 on 05/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.