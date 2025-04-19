Lobbying Update: $340,000 of GAP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of GAP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade and apparel policies affecting the retail industry Generalized System of Preferences Trade preferences for Haiti CAFTA De minimus Short supply

Workforce Development

Textile Circularity

Corporate taxes Tax incentives for investments in Research & Development

CORCA

Privacy and Data Protection Digital labeling"

GAP Insider Trading Activity

GAP insiders have traded $GAP stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SYDNEY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $13,034,893 .

. ROBERT J FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $12,901,950 .

. JOHN J FISHER sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $6,044,775

KATRINA O'CONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 184,379 shares for an estimated $4,187,682 .

. CHRIS BLAKESLEE (President & CEO, Athleta) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,990 shares for an estimated $1,321,816 .

. HORACIO BARBEITO (President & CEO, Old Navy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,995 shares for an estimated $824,177 .

. MARK BREITBARD (President & CEO, Gap Brand) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,534 shares for an estimated $731,195 .

. SARAH GILLIGAN (Chief Sup Chn & Transform Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,091 shares for an estimated $729,842 .

. JULIE GRUBER (Chief Legal&Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,423 shares for an estimated $87,807 .

. ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $74,464

GAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

GAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $29.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 01/10/2025

