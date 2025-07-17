Lobbying Update: $340,000 of DROPBOX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$340,000 of DROPBOX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to intermediary liability; Issues related to content moderation; Issues related to consumer privacy.

Issues related to patent eligibility and review.

Issues related to artificial intelligence (AI).

Issues related to corporate taxation.

Issues related to interoperability.

Issues related to semiconductors and derivative products."

DBX Insider Trading Activity

DBX insiders have traded $DBX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW HOUSTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 491,499 shares for an estimated $14,150,725 .

. TIMOTHY REGAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,396,802 .

. WILLIAM T YOON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,835 shares for an estimated $315,664 .

. ASHRAF ALKARMI (General Manager, Core) sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $283,739

KAREN PEACOCK sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $199,686

ERIC COX (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,104 shares for an estimated $166,707 .

. LISA M CAMPBELL sold 5,239 shares for an estimated $151,626

DBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of DBX stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DBX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DBX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

DBX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DBX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rich Hilliker from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

