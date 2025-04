Lobbying Update: $3,350,000 of ELI LILLY AND COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$3,350,000 of ELI LILLY AND COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

"Issues related to intellectual property protection and market access within current trade negotiations. Canada IP; USMCA implementation; Mexico patent linkage; Special 301; Trade talks: US-Japan, US-China, US-EU, US-UK, US-India, and US-Brazil; US Tariffs

Patient protection; Pharmaceutical supply chain issues and shortages; Drug pricing, coverage, value, access and quality; Transparency; Intellectual property; Health insurance accessibility; Implementation of the "Inflation Reduction Act" (HR.5376); Prescription drug approval; Policy matters related to Artificial Intelligence in health care

Intellectual property; 340B Program; Medicare & Medicaid prescription drug reimbursement, coverage and value; Implementation of the "Inflation Reduction Act" (HR.5376); CMS National Coverage Determination on Alzheimer's disease

Multi-lateral threats to IP and the biopharmaceutical industry; Drug importation; Prescription drug value, access and quality

Pharmaceutical intellectual property issues

Implementation and extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; Domestic manufacturing tax incentives; Expensing of research and development costs; Global minimum tax; Pension and retirement benefit issues; round-tripping

Hospital discounts; 340B program; Prescription drug value, access, quality and compliance with Drug Quality and Safety Act"

LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 13 times. They made 0 purchases and 13 sales worth up to $195,000 on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14, 10/16.

on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14, 10/16. SENATOR RON WYDEN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 01/22 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/10.

on 01/22 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/10. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/30.

LLY Insider Trading Activity

LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.

LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,697 institutional investors add shares of LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $990.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025

on 01/17/2025 Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1010.0 on 10/31/2024

