Lobbying Update: $3,340,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,340,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"- Issues related to the SUPPORT Act

Issues related to - artificial intelligence - data privacy - cybersecurity - robotics

Issues related to - OECD proposals on global tax & implementation and/or related Presidential executive orders - corporate tax provisions in TCJA including in 2025 reconciliation bills

- Issues related to Veterans Administration and Veterans Health Administration procurement and contracting processes for medical technology

- H.R. 1539, Medical Device Electronic Labeling Act, regarding all provisions - H.R. XXXX/ S. 266, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act, regarding all provisions - H.R. 946 ORPHAN Cures Act, regarding all provisions - S.864, H.R. XXX HELP Copays Act, regarding all provisions - H.R. 2214/ S. XXXX Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act, regarding all provisions - H.R. 1492/S. 832, Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act - PL117-169 The Inflation Reduction Act, regarding all provisions related to drug pricing and implementation Issues related to - direct to consumer advertising - clinical trial modernization - biosimilars - cardiovascular health - 340B - Heart Recovery Awareness Day & H.Res. 1301, designating February 20th Heart Recovery Awareness Day

- Issues related to stroke care

- S. 1040, Drug Competition Enhancement Act, regarding all provisions - S. 1041, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2025, regarding all provisions - S. 1097, Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2025, regarding all provisions Issues related to - intellectual property, including S. 1040, a bill to amend the Federal Trade Commission Act to prohibit product hopping - Medication Affordability and Patent Integrity Act - patent thickets

Issues related to - H.R. 1109, the Litigation Transparency Act of 2025, and transparency in domestic third-party litigation funding - the Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act, and transparency in foreign third-party litigation funding"

JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

JNJ Insider Trading Activity

JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,535 institutional investors add shares of JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,052 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $162.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $166.0 on 02/03/2025

