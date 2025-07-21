Lobbying Update: $3,340,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$3,340,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Vehicle fuel economy; vehicle safety, cybersecurity, connected vehicles, global competitiveness; Protecting American Advanced Manufacturing Act; auto manufacturing supply chain; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Defense appropriations for Fiscal Year 2026; infantry squad vehicle funding, tactical electrification initiatives; Department of defense budget request for Fiscal Year 2026; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act

H.J. Res. 88, Fuel economy/GHG rule/CAFE/ACCII; Safe II GHG reduction rule. for EVs; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Privacy and data breach, issues generally; spectrum issues; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Tariffs, Non-tariff trade barriers,global marketaccess

Industrial loan charters, issues generally, H.R. 2981/S. 1219, USA CAR Act

S. 1379, REPAIR Act; data issues

Tax sections 48E, 25E, 25D, 30C, 30D, 45W, 45X, 48E, EV fees, corporate tax rate, R&D, bonus depreciation, auto loan interest deductibility, HSAs; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Defense authorization for Fiscal Year 2026, propulsion programs, infantry squad vehicle authorization; Armored vehicle procurement, H.R. 3838, SPEED Act; acquisition reform

H.J. Res. 88, Fuel economy/GHG rule/CAFE/ACCII; Safe II GHG reduction rule. for EVs; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

GM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GM Insider Trading Activity

GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 546 institutional investors add shares of GM stock to their portfolio, and 704 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

GM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $65.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $56.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $55.0 on 05/02/2025

