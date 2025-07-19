Lobbying Update: $330,000 of FMC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$330,000 of FMC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the flow of goods and services restrictions and foreign country trade barriers.

Issues related to pesticide policy and regulations, PRIA and EPA OPP Funding, product registration reviews, ESA and FIFRA. Agriculture innovation, new technologies to improve productivity as well as supporting policies and programs in line with company goals."

FMC Insider Trading Activity

FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448

CAROL ANTHONY DAVIDSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $223,986

RONALDO PEREIRA (President, FMC) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $200,340

MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429

THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223

FMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of FMC stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

FMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $FMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $61.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $51.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025

