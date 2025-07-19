Stocks
FMC

Lobbying Update: $330,000 of FMC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

July 19, 2025 — 07:31 am EDT

$330,000 of FMC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the flow of goods and services restrictions and foreign country trade barriers.
Issues related to pesticide policy and regulations, PRIA and EPA OPP Funding, product registration reviews, ESA and FIFRA. Agriculture innovation, new technologies to improve productivity as well as supporting policies and programs in line with company goals."

FMC Insider Trading Activity

FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448
  • CAROL ANTHONY DAVIDSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $223,986
  • RONALDO PEREIRA (President, FMC) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $200,340
  • MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429
  • THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223

FMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of FMC stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

FMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $FMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $61.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $51.0 on 03/13/2025
  • Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025

