Lobbying Update: $330,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$330,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Issues Nuclear Issues Clean Energy Wildfires Transmission Hydropower H.R. 4136 - To establish an Office of Public Engagement and Participation within the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and for other purposes. H.Res.290 Recognizing that the retirement of nonintermittent electric generation facilities, before facilities with equal or greater reliability attributes are available, is a threat to the reliability of the United States electric grid. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act-Energy Tax Credits H.R.1044 - To amend Public Law 99-338 with respect to Kaweah Project permits.

Cyber Security Grid Security HR 2836 To amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to provide for the authority to reimburse local governments or electric cooperatives for interest expenses, and for other purposes. S. 1337 A bill to improve availability of information relating to cybersecurity threats. S 1429 A bill to amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to authorize Federal agencies to provide certain essential assistance for hazard mitigation for electric utilities, and for other purposes.

Spectrum

Public Lands HR 3414 / S. 1777 To amend the California Desert Protection Act of 1994 to expand the boundary of Joshua Tree National Park, to redesignate the Cottonwood Visitor Center at Joshua Tree National Park as the "Dianne Feinstein Visitor Center", and for other purposes. S. 1870 A bill to adjust the boundary of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area to include the Rim of the Valley Corridor, and for other purposes.

S.1323 A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit against tax for disaster mitigation expenditures.

Permitting Reform HR 3935 Reducing Permitting Uncertainty Act

S.1462 A bill to improve forest management activities on National Forest System land, public land under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management, and Tribal land to return resilience to overgrown, fire-prone forested land, and for other purposes."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EIX Insider Trading Activity

EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of EIX stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EIX forecast page.

EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $51.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $66.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 02/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.