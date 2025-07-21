Lobbying Update: $3,260,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,260,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 4121/S 2256: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026; potential provisions related to tobacco HR 4213: Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026; potential provisions related to tobacco S. 2354: FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations; potential provisions related to tobacco H. Con. Res. 14: Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034

HR 1: One Big Beautiful Bill Act; section 112031 related to Double Duty Drawback and corporate tax rates. Discussions concerning draft legislation to amend corporate tax rates Discussions concerning draft legislation on dividend tax rates Discussions regarding federal excise taxes on tobacco products Discussions concerning amendments to Section 958(b)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code Discussions concerning the full expensing of capital expenditures per the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

HR 1798/S 819: End Tobacco Loopholes Act; all provisions of the bill HR 3838: Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery Act of 2025; provisions relating to enforcement efforts regarding illicit e-cigarettes and other unauthorized tobacco products S 2296: National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2025; provisions relating to enforcement efforts regarding illicit e-cigarettes and other unauthorized tobacco products FDA-2024-N-5471 Proposed Rule regarding Tobacco Product Standard for Nicotine Yield of Cigarettes and Certain Other Combusted Tobacco Products Implementation of P.L. 111-31 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act Implementation of P.L. 117-103 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022; provisions related to providing FDA authority to regulate products containing synthetic nicotine Discussions related to tobacco harm reduction Discussions concerning proposals to ban characterizing flavors in tobacco products Discussions regarding the FDAs need to urgently implement a compliance and enforcement plan to address and prohibit the importation and sale of illicit flavored, disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products Discussions concerning nicotine analogue products and FDAs regulatory authority over such products Discussions regarding federal excise taxes and the taxation of tobacco products"

MO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,080 institutional investors add shares of MO stock to their portfolio, and 899 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

MO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Mundy from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $63.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Adam Spielman from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Eric Serotta from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 01/31/2025

