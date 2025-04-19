Lobbying Update: $3,250,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$3,250,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY25 and FY26 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education issues regarding submarine supplier development and community college partnerships.

FY25 and FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations issues and funding include but are not limited to cyber programs; information systems; telecommunications; technology equipment; infrastructure; support and services; border security technologies; Consolidated Tower and Surveillance Equipment; Department of Homeland Security Headquarters Consolidation at St. Elizabeths; and Office of Biometric Identity Management.

Issues and funding related to Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Defense Appropriations (HR 8774 / S 4921); FY25 Homeland Security Appropriations (HR 8752 / Senate bill number not yet assigned); FY25 Energy and Water Development Appropriations (HR 8997 / S 4927); FY25 Commerce, Justice, Science Appropriations (HR 9026 / S 4795); FY25 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations (HR 9029 / S 4942); FY25 Intelligence Classified Annex; FY25 State-Foreign Operations Appropriations (HR 8771 / S 4797); FY25 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations (HR 9028 / S 4796); FY25 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations (HR 8773 / S4928); FY25 Interior Appropriations (HR 8998/ S 4802); FY25 Military Construction; Veterans Affairs Appropriations (HR 8580 / S 4677); Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (HR 9747) that became Public Law 118-83; The American Relief Act (HR 10545) that became Public Law 118-158; and Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (HR 1968) that became Public Law 119-04. Issues related to FY25 Defense Authorization (HR 8070 / S. 4638) that became Public Law 118-159. Issues and funding related to Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Defense Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Energy and Water Development Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Commerce, Justice, Science Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Intelligence Classified Annex; FY26 State-Foreign Operations Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY25 Interior Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Military Construction; and Veterans Affairs Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned). Issues related to FY26 Defense Authorization (bill numbers not yet assigned). FY25 and FY26 Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization issues and funding include but are not limited to shipbuilding; submarines; submarine workforce training and education; Navy ship repair; ground vehicles; air defense systems in regards to M-SHORAD; aircraft; communication systems; classified programs; ammunition and weapon systems; and cloud computing. FY25 and FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations issues and funding include but are not limited to cyber programs; information systems; telecommunications; technology equipment; infrastructure; support and services; border security technologies; Department of Homeland Security Headquarters Consolidation at St. Elizabeths; Office of Biometric Identity Management. FY25 and FY26 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations issues are related to Department of Homeland Security Headquarters consolidation. FY25 and FY26 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development issues related to FAA communications, funding for the FAA Aircraft Certification Service, all general aviation related issues, FAA air/ground communications, Maritime Administration's Ready Reserve sealift recapitalization, commercial shipping, and the shipbuilding industry regarding Maritime Guaranteed Loan Program and the Jones Act. FY25 and FY26 Labor, Health, and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Bill for submarine supplier development and community college partnerships; submarine workforce training and education; pension funding stabilization for single-employer plans. FY25 and FY26 Intelligence Community issues and funding related to classified programs. FY25 and FY26 Interior issues related to Indian Health Services. FY25 and FY26 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs issues related to Veterans Administration Technology Modernization. Issues and funding related to Defense Appropriations and treatment of research & experimental expenditures incurred during the taxable year in connection with trade or business expenses within the concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 (S Con Res 7 & H Con Res 14).

FY25 and FY26 Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization issues and funding included but are not limited to shipbuilding; submarines; submarine workforce training and education, Navy ship repair; ground vehicles; air defense systems in regards to M-SHORAD; aircraft; communication systems; classified programs; ammunition and weapon systems; cloud computing; and US Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation- eXtended (US BICES-X). FY25 State-Foreign Operations Appropriations (HR 8771 / S 4797); FY25 Department of State Authorization Bill(bill number not yet assigned). FY26 State-Foreign Operations Appropriations (bill numbers not yet assigned); FY26 Department of State Authorization Bill(bill numbers not yet assigned). FY25 Defense Authorization (HR 8070 / S. 4638) that became Public Law 118-159. FY26 and Defense Authorization (bill numbers not yet assigned).

FY25 and FY26 Intelligence Community issues and funding related to classified programs.

FY25 and FY26 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development issues related to FAA communications, FY25 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development issues related to FAA communications, funding for the FAA Aircraft Certification Service, all general aviation related issues, FAA air/ground communications, commercial shipping, and the shipbuilding industry regarding Maritime Guaranteed Loan Program and the Jones Act. Maritime Administration's Ready Reserve sealift recapitalization. Issues related to FAA communications, FAA Aircraft Certification Service, FAA air/ground communications, and all general aviation related issues in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (HR 3935 that became PL 118-63) to include the enacted legislation's implementation.

FY25 and FY26 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development issues are related to FAA Aircraft Certification Service, emissions standards, all general aviation related issues, FAA air/ground communications, and IT & cyber security issues. FY25 and FY26 Commerce, Justice and Science issues are related to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter aircraft fleet.

FY25 and FY26 Labor, Health, and Human Services, and Education issues for submarine supplier development and community college partnerships; submarine workforce training and education; pension funding stabilization for single-employer plans. Issues related to Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) technology modernization and award eligibility determination.

FY25 and FY26 State and Foreign Operations & FY24 Department of State issues and funding including but not limited to relevant cyber programs; information systems; telecommunications; technology equipment; infrastructure; support & services; foreign military sales & direct commercial sales to include those by non-United States based subsidiaries; the Australia - United Kingdom - United States (AUKUS) partnership and Virginia Class Submarines.

Issues related to funding and user fees for USCIS (United States Citizenship & Immigration Services) within FY25 and FY26 appropriations bills. Issues related to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

The treatment of research & experimental expenditures incurred during the taxable year in connection with trade or business expenses within the American Innovation & Jobs Act (S. 866), American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2023 (H.R. 2673), Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 (HR 7024), and the concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 (S Con Res 7 & H Con Res 14).

FY25 and FY26 Department of Interior Appropriations and FY25 and FY26 Department of Health and Human Services Appropriations issues and funding related to Indian Health Services Electronic Health Records."

GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GD Insider Trading Activity

GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 749 institutional investors add shares of GD stock to their portfolio, and 848 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $345.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Michael Eisen from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024

