Lobbying Update: $320,000 of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 07:16 pm EDT

$320,000 of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to patient access to treatments Issues related to rare diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Issues related to newborn screening for rare diseases
Issues related to the Inﬂation Reduction Acts prescription drug provisions
Issues related to scientiﬁc innovation in healthcare such as gene therapies Issues related to artiﬁcial intelligence and data governance
Tax issues related to research and development"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SRPT Insider Trading Activity

SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820
  • CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203
  • KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRPT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/07/2024
  • Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SRPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRPT forecast page.

SRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRPT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $182.0 on 11/27/2024
  • Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $202.0 on 11/27/2024
  • Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $193.0 on 11/07/2024
  • Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $167.0 on 11/07/2024
  • Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 10/21/2024

