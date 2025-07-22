Lobbying Update: $320,000 of MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions related to gaming, privacy, and nominations related to the gaming industry

Discussions related to Visas and Visa backlog

Discussions related to resorts fees, visas, and travel and tourism

H.R. 1: One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to Sec 899, percent deduction issue, and Sports Betting Excise Tax"

MGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

MGM Insider Trading Activity

MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,925,550 .

. COREY IAN SANDERS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,377,048

JONATHAN S HALKYARD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $321,700

TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040

DANIEL J TAYLOR sold 5,261 shares for an estimated $183,767

MGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of MGM stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

MGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $48.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 07/07/2025

