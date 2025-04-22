Lobbying Update: $320,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to investment management regulation, including exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, money market funds and proxy voting. SEC ESG Rules. SEC Predictive Analytics Rule. CFTC Rule 1.25. Retirement and savings reform. Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act (H.R. 3063/S.4917) and Increasing Investor Opportunities Act (H.R. 2627).

Tax Policy."

IVZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of IVZ stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IVZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

