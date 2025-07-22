Lobbying Update: $320,000 of ENBRIDGE (U.S.) INC lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of ENBRIDGE (U.S.) INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of Issues related to pipeline safety regulation of transmission and gathering systems and pipeline safety reauthorization Energy Infrastructure Permitting, Surface Transportation Reauthorization, and Infrastructure Bills: Lobbied generally on legislation to enhance natural gas and liquids pipeline infrastructure permitting Federal policy relating to 2023 reauthorization of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). H.R. 7073 Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act H.R. 7023, the Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act, H.R. 7655, the Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act, H.R. 1, Lower Energy Costs Act S. 1456, Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act H.R. 4366, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 H.R. 6009 (118), Restoring American Energy Dominance Act H.R. 6494, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2023 H.R. 7024 Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act Furthering technology deployment and use of composite materials on pipelines

H.R. 1 - One big Beautiful Bill Act H.Con.Res 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal year 2026 through 2034. H.R. 7024 Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act Implementation of Inflation Reduction Act tax provisions and guidance including Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax Department of Treasury Notice 2023-7 General corporate tax issues and provisions related to energy investments.

Issues related to methane emissions and permitting of pipeline and midstream infrastructure; implementation of Good Neighbor rule from EPA; legislation to restrict or discourage natural gas production; issues related to 401 permits of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. Issues related to National Environmental Policy Act reform Lobbied generally regarding the role of natural gas infrastructure in achieving climate goals, including bills to promote innovation and investment in hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and CCUS infrastructure Lobbied generally regarding potential proposals for methane emissions legislation Federal policy relating to the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (P.L. 92-500). H.R. 1152, Water Quality Certification and Energy Project Improvement Act of 2023 (provisions relating to the interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure sector). H.R. 1335 - Transparency, Accountability, Permitting, and Production of American Resources Act (provisions relating to the interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure sector). H.R. 1577, Building United States Infrastructure through Limited Delays and Efficient Reviews (BUILDER) Act of 2023 (provisions relating to the interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure sector). S. 5165, Pipeline Permitting for Energy Security Act of 2022 (provisions relating to the interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure sector). H.R. 5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (provisions relating to the interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure sector) (P.L. 117-169). H.R. 7023, the Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act, H.R. 7655, the Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act, S. 1456, Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act H.R. 4366, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 H.R. 6009 (118), Restoring American Energy Dominance Act

Issues related to the role of natural gas in energy policy; issues related to permitting of pipeline and midstream infrastructure; oppose legislation to restrict or discourage natural gas production. Legislation: H.R. 1, Lower Energy Costs Act (provisions relating to permitting energy infrastructure sector, National Environmental Policy Act). H.R. 7073 Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act H.R. 7023, the Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act, H.R. 7655, the Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act, S. 1456, Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act H.R. 4366, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 H.R. 6009 (118), Restoring American Energy Dominance Act H.R. 6494, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2023

Issues related to physical, chemical, and cyber security and their impacts on pipeline and midstream infrastructure Lobbied generally regarding proposals for critical infrastructure cybersecurity incident reporting and oversight legislation Cybersecurity legislation and proposals relating to physical security, including S. 1605, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022; H.R. 7900, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023; S. 3600, Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022; H.R. 3078, Pipeline and LNG Facility Cybersecurity Preparedness Act; H.R. 6084, Energy Product Reliability Act; and S. 3600, Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022. Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Enhancing Surface Cyber Risk Management (TSA-2022-0001).

Issues related to appropriations of funds for agencies involved in pipeline operations permitting/ safety oversight FY 2024 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Funding Bill, all provisions related to pipeline safety. FY 2024 Energy & Water Development and Related Agencies Funding Bill, all provisions related to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. H.R. 4366, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 H.R. 7024 Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act"

ENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of ENB stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 03/05/2025

ENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $67.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $65.0 on 01/28/2025

