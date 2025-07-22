Lobbying Update: $320,000 of CELANESE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of CELANESE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to EPA IRIS program and Implementation of Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, Public Law: 114-182; N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), Regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA-HQ-OPPT-2019-0236; Formaldehyde, Regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA-HQ-OPPT-2023-0613; Asbestos, Regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0736; Methylene Chloride, Regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0742; Supply Chain Impacts. Provisions in the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025 (H.R. 8998); Section 493, None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to develop, finalize, issue, or use assessments under the Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS). No IRIS Act of 2025 (S. 623 & H.R. 1415). Provisions in the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 (No Bill Number).

Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Reform Act (No Bill Number); trade issues related to the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB). China Section 301; Tariff Actions and Related Topics. Issues related to tariffs, generally; Impact on Supply Chains and Manufacturing. Drug Precursors, Supply Chain Impacts. USTR Proposed Action in Section 301 Investigation of China's Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance (Docket No. USTR-2025-0002); Supply Chain Impacts and Fee Impacts. Encourage Administration to allow certain materials to remain on the Annex II list; U.S. manufacturing impact.

Public Law No 117-169: The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; Corporate taxes and incentives. 45Q Carbon Tax Credit for Sequestration; highlighting benefits for industry investment, and parity for utilization. Extending Tax Cuts & Provisions in Reconciliation Package; R&D Expensing; 163 (j); and Accelerated Depreciation; and potential Pay-fors including 163 (n), corporate tax rate, Corporate SALT; H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Sections 70341 and 70342 related to 163(j) limitations. Chemical Tax Repeal Act (S. 615 & H.R. 640), a bill to repeal the excise taxes on certain taxable chemicals and imported substances. Discussion of Product/Manufacturing Essential for Battery Separators, Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene; Importance of tax credits for global competitiveness such as 45X (Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit). OECD Pillar 2 Guidance; integrity rule and related benefits rule.

Issues related to rail safety. Docket No. EP 711 (Sub-No. 2), Surface Transportation Board NPRM on Reciprocal Switching for Inadequate Service, which focuses on providing rail customers with access to reciprocal switching as a remedy for poor service. Reliable Rail Service Act (118th Congress), To amend section 11101 of title 49, United States Code, to ensure that rail carriers provide transportation or service in a manner that fulfills the shipper's reasonable service requirements. Issues related to Railroad/Shipper Liability. Appropriations Funding for Fiscal Year 2026, Prioritization of Colorado River Army Corps Dredging in Bay City, TX. Supply Chain Impacts related to impacts from International Longshoreman's Association Port Labor Strike. Operation & Maintenance dredging in FY 2026 Energy and Water Appropriations.

P.L. 114-182, Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, Section 8(a)(7); reporting timeline.

Issues related to food additives, generally."

CE Insider Trading Activity

CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118

MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) has made 2 purchases buying 3,832 shares for an estimated $205,284 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280

CE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of CE stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

CE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kieran De Brun from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $72.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $66.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 05/20/2025

