Lobbying Update: $320,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Application by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Treasury Department of Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015, Sec. 906 (Drawback and Refunds); CBP denial of substitution unused merchandise drawback of taxes paid to Alcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB); CBP and/or Treasury Department regulations providing that drawback granted on the export or destruction of substituted merchandise will be limited to the amount of taxes paid on the substituted merchandise.

BF.A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of BF.A stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

