Lobbying Update: $320,000 of BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$320,000 of BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Give Kids a Chance Act of 2025 - H.R. 1262; S. 932 Orphan drug policies Scientific EXPERT Act of 2024 - H.R.1532; S. 822 Cameron's Law - H.R. 1414 FY25 Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act - H.R. 1968"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BBIO Insider Trading Activity

BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR sold 6,000,000 shares for an estimated $197,760,000

GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 808,932 shares for an estimated $28,825,414 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,804 shares for an estimated $2,992,985 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE sold 12,875 shares for an estimated $419,499

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BBIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBIO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.