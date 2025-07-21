Lobbying Update: $3,170,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,170,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Regulation of online advertising Privacy and competition issues in online advertising

Intellectual property enforcement Intermediary liability for copyright infringing content generated by users Generative AI and copyright Generative AI and patents H.R. 2794 / S. 1367 - NO FAKES Act S. XXXX - Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act of 2024 H.R. 791 -The Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act (FADPA)

Privacy and data security issues Transparency related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and national security orders General online consumer protection issues Online child safety protection issues; COPPA Mobile location privacy issues Cybersecurity Electronic communications privacy Data breach issues Policies on online controversial, inciting, and manipulative content Digital wellbeing Generative AI safety and privacy issues Age assurance H.R. 859 / S. 28 Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act S. 1748 - Kids Online Safety Act S. 836 - Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act S. 278 - Kids Off Social Media Act H.R. 3149 / S. 1586 - App Store Accountability Act H.R. 1941 - Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act H.R. XXX - Verifying Kids' Online Privacy Act S. 737 / H.R. 1623 - Shielding Children's Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net H.R. 3209 - App Store Freedom Act S. 2153 - Open App Markets Act

Connected education Rolling Study Halls Digital skilling/Workforce development AI tools for education

Freedom of expression and free flow of information Global trade issues Ukraine Response Israel Response Global connectivity/subsea cables/foreign data centers S. 1705 / H.R. 3447 - Chip Security Act

Health IT Health data policy Opioid and fentanyl crisis Public health information Mental health Health and fitness issues in the National Defense Authorization Act Health & AI

Cybersecurity issues Online content moderation Cybersecurity workforce S. 438 / H.R. 1000 - Cyber PIVOTT Act H.R. 872 - Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act

High-skilled immigration and job creation STEM and innovation DACA H-1B visa reform

Openness and competition in online services and devices Workplace policies; diversity and inclusion Future of work Competition regulation and antitrust law, domestically and internationally Interoperability/messaging standard issues affecting mobile handsets S. 1073 - Advertising Middlemen Endangering Rigorous Internet Competition Accountability Act (AMERICA)

General issues related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Open-source software Cloud computing Quantum computing AI principles R&D on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum information science Semiconductor supply chain and domestic production Generative AI CHIPS and Science Act implementation Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets (SAMOSA) Act S. 1106 / H.R. 2321 - US Leadership in Immersive Technology S. 1235 / H.R. 2583 Expanding Partnerships for Innovation and Competitiveness Act (EPIC) Act S. XXX - AI Modernization of Veterans Benefits Act S. XXX, VET AI Act S. 1462 / H.R. 471, Fix Our Forests Act S. 1269, Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act H.R. 2385, CREATE AI Act of 2025 S. 1633, TEST AI Act of 2025 S. 1699, Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act

Benefits of online services for small businesses Grow with Google Small business advertising issues Small business competitive landscape

Online video Competition in video programming Promoting broadband infrastructure deployment FCC regulation of privacy, broadband USF Reform MVPD Definition

Freedom of expression, intermediary liability, and intellectual property in international trade agreements Data localization New trade agreement negotiations (e.g., USMCA) China tariffs Technology transfer, export administration and licensing, and supply chain security On-shoring the semiconductor supply chain DMA/DSA

Anti-human trafficking efforts Internet intermediary liability Law enforcement access to data stored abroad Reporting of online terrorist activity Government access to electronic communications transactional records S. XXX - STOP CSAM Act H.R. 633 / S. 146 - Take It Down Act S. 962 - Protecting Children Over Profits Act H.R. 1623 / S. 737 - SCREEN Act

International tax reform/OECD Digital services taxation On-shoring the semiconductor supply chain Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)/foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) Permanency R&D Amortization

Transmission development and deployment Sustainability efforts Energy Permitting Reform H.R. XXX / S. XXX - Advancing GETS Act H.R. 1077 / S. 456 STEAM Act H.R. 301 - GEO Act

Continuing Appropriations for FY2025 Budget Reconciliation - H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) and procurement National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025"

GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 260,000 shares for an estimated $43,867,940 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,454 shares for an estimated $5,244,383 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,211 shares for an estimated $1,142,974 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $345,883 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $119,382.

GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,364 institutional investors add shares of GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $215.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $196.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 07/15/2025

