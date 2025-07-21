Lobbying Update: $315,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$315,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Housing finance reform Community Reinvestment Act modernization and reform Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Reform General discussions related to arbitration, overdraft, small dollar lending and short-term loan programs, deposit advance, and express banking. Data and cybersecurity Privacy General discussions related to electronic payments, bank and other financial charters. General discussions related to climate risk policies. General discussions related to Reg E. Interchange Monitoring crypto and stablecoin legislation. Banking risk management, including capital and liquidity management. Deposit insurance fund special assessments. General discussions related to competition, merger and acquisition policies. Payment Choice Act
General discussions regarding workforce readiness. General discussions related to competition, merger and acquisition policies.
General discussions related to tax policy and bank pay-fors. One Big Beautiful Bill Act"
FITB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
FITB Insider Trading Activity
FITB insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100
- JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278
- KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712
- TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978
FITB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 470 institutional investors add shares of FITB stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 5,845,475 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,142,620
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,473,466 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,559,867
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,905,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,899,598
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,882,362 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,788,590
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,814,720 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,137,024
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 1,563,148 shares (+842.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,275,401
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,454,382 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,011,774
FITB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FITB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025
FITB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FITB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FITB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Whit Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $52.0 on 06/10/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025
- Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $42.0 on 04/21/2025
- David George from Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 04/07/2025
