Lobbying Update: $315,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$315,000 of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Housing finance reform Community Reinvestment Act modernization and reform Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering Reform General discussions related to arbitration, overdraft, small dollar lending and short-term loan programs, deposit advance, and express banking. Data and cybersecurity Privacy General discussions related to electronic payments, bank and other financial charters. General discussions related to climate risk policies. General discussions related to Reg E. Interchange Monitoring crypto and stablecoin legislation. Banking risk management, including capital and liquidity management. Deposit insurance fund special assessments. General discussions related to competition, merger and acquisition policies. Payment Choice Act

General discussions regarding workforce readiness. General discussions related to competition, merger and acquisition policies.

General discussions related to tax policy and bank pay-fors. One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

FITB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 05/14.

on 05/14. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

FITB Insider Trading Activity

FITB insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100

JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278

KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712

TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FITB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 470 institutional investors add shares of FITB stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FITB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FITB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FITB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FITB forecast page.

FITB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FITB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FITB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Whit Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $52.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $42.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David George from Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 04/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.