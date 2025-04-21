Lobbying Update: $3,140,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,140,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations; potential provisions related to tobacco FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations; potential provisions related to tobacco FY2026 Homeland Security Appropriations; potential provisions related to tobacco H. Con. Res. 14 Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; provisions related to corporate tax rates

Discussions regarding the pending ITC ﬁnal determination on Investigation No. 337-1368: Certain Vaporizer Devices, Cartridges Used Therewith, and Components Thereof

Discussions concerning draft legislation to amend corporate tax rates Discussions concerning draft legislation on dividend tax rates Discussions regarding federal excise taxes on tobacco products Discussions concerning amendments to Section 958(b)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code Discussions concerning the full expensing of capital expenditures per the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act

HR 1798/S 819 End Tobacco Loopholes Act; all provisions of the bill HR 2111 To amend the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act to exempt the premium cigar industry from certain regulations; all provisions of the bill FDA-2024-N-5471, Proposed Rule regarding Tobacco Product Standard for Nicotine Yield of Cigarettes and Certain Other Combusted Tobacco Products Implementation of P.L. 111-31 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act Implementation of P.L. 117-103 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022; provisions related to providing FDA authority to regulate products containing synthetic nicotine Discussions related to tobacco harm reduction Discussions concerning proposals to ban characterizing flavors in tobacco products Discussions regarding the FDAs need to urgently implement a compliance and enforcement plan to address and prohibit the importation and sale of illicit flavored, disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products Discussions concerning nicotine analogue products and FDAs regulatory authority over such products Discussions regarding federal excise taxes and the taxation of tobacco products"

MO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,001 institutional investors add shares of MO stock to their portfolio, and 770 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

MO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 11/01/2024

