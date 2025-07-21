Lobbying Update: $3,100,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$3,100,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Intellectual Property Issues.

Consumer data privacy. Childrens privacy (Kids Online Safety Act).

Bonus depreciation. Corporate tax rate. One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R.1). Tax Extenders.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R.1).

Implementation of section 224 of the Communications Act, as amended, regarding pole attachments. Privacy and data security. Rural Broadband Deployment and Mapping. Broadband Adoption and Network. BEAD Implementation. Online Video/Over the Top Video. Media reform, retrans, program carriage and diversity. Sports Programming. Media Diversity. 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Issues related to artificial intelligence. Universal Service Fund. Media Regulation.

Legislation and regulation regarding a framework for cybersecurity, and mitigation and prevention of cyber threats. Spectrum, including shared and unlicensed spectrum. Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY 2026. Legislative Branch Appropriations, FY 2026. Financial Services Appropriations, FY 2026. Agriculture Appropriations, FY 2026. Judiciary Committee Issues. Commerce Committee Issues. Advertising issues. 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Permitting Reform. Implementation of FAA Drone Rule. Internet of Things.

Foreign distribution of U.S. films."

CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 992 institutional investors add shares of CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMCSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

CMCSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $36.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 04/14/2025

