Lobbying Update: $310,000 of S&P GLOBAL INC. (F/K/A MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of S&P GLOBAL INC. (F/K/A MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues generally related to energy, and voluntary carbon markets (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2); issues generally related to commodities prices in agriculture (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2)

Issues generally related to artificial intelligence in finance and cryptocurrency stablecoins (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2); issues generally related to financial regulation, credit rating agencies and index providers (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2)

Issues generally relating to the supply chains and tariffs (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2); issues generally relating to access air and intercoastal waterways manifest data (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2)

Issues generally related to the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2); issues generally related to budget and tax issues of macroeconomic conditions, credit risk and capital markets (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2)

Issues generally related to data centers and commodities benchmarks, artificial intelligence and energy usage, and power generation and the grid (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q2)"

SPGI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.

SPGI Insider Trading Activity

SPGI insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628 .

. STEVEN J KEMPS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,017,640

SALLY MOORE (EVP, Chief Client Officer) sold 499 shares for an estimated $255,147

SPGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 917 institutional investors add shares of SPGI stock to their portfolio, and 912 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

SPGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPGI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SPGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $601.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $625.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $620.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $595.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $632.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $592.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $589.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $603.0 on 04/30/2025

