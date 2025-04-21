Lobbying Update: $310,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to capital markets, including climate risk, flood and credit rating agencies, third party risk management. Issues related to Moody's insurance solutions: climate on demand, catastrophe risk analysis, climate data, climate research

Issues related to the Community Reinvestment Act (P.L. 85-128). Issues related to the Community Development Banking and Financial Institutions Act (P.L. 103-325). Issues related to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (P.L. 116-260). Issues related to leveraging tech/data/resources to help CDFIs and address the wealth gap.

Issues related to Moody's insurance solutions: climate on demand, catastrophe risk analysis, climate data, climate research."

MCO Insider Trading Activity

MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L WEST (President, Moody's Investors) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,896 shares for an estimated $5,181,341 .

. ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 3,774 shares for an estimated $1,793,248 .

. CAROLINE SULLIVAN (SVP, Corp Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,681 shares for an estimated $777,288.

MCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 551 institutional investors add shares of MCO stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

MCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $532.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $545.0 on 01/03/2025

