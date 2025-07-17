Lobbying Update: $310,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General banking matters: legislative and regulatory matters impacting regional financial institutions Housing affordability S. 394, the GENIUS Act H.R. 2392, the STABLE Act
Financing of affordable housing
General discussions related to Low Income Housing Tax Credit Discussions related to H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act including provisions related to: - Investment Production Tax Credit, 48E - Low Income Housing Tax Credit - Interest Deductibility of Auto Loans - Sec 899, "Enforcement Remedies Against Unfair Foreign Taxes"
S. 2022, Overview of the Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025
Equity market structure, trading, and listing issues"
KEY Insider Trading Activity
KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070
- OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500
- AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $305,710
- MOHIT RAMANI (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $137,500
- CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,000
- ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973
- RICHARD J TOBIN purchased 750 shares for an estimated $10,380
- JACQUI ALLARD purchased 180 shares for an estimated $2,525
- SOMESH KHANNA purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,387
KEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of KEY stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 24,551,725 shares (+6497.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,582,082
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 23,705,966 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $379,058,396
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 14,651,281 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,273,983
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,412,625 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,517,873
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,721,852 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,492,413
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,599,197 shares (+1142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,541,160
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 3,932,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,887,118
KEY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEY in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
KEY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEY recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $KEY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 06/23/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ben Pham from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 06/18/2025
- Erika Najarian from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 05/21/2025
