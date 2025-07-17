Lobbying Update: $310,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General banking matters: legislative and regulatory matters impacting regional financial institutions Housing affordability S. 394, the GENIUS Act H.R. 2392, the STABLE Act

Financing of affordable housing

General discussions related to Low Income Housing Tax Credit Discussions related to H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act including provisions related to: - Investment Production Tax Credit, 48E - Low Income Housing Tax Credit - Interest Deductibility of Auto Loans - Sec 899, "Enforcement Remedies Against Unfair Foreign Taxes"

S. 2022, Overview of the Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025

Equity market structure, trading, and listing issues"

KEY Insider Trading Activity

KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070

OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500

AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $305,710

MOHIT RAMANI (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $137,500

CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,000

ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973

RICHARD J TOBIN purchased 750 shares for an estimated $10,380

JACQUI ALLARD purchased 180 shares for an estimated $2,525

SOMESH KHANNA purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,387

KEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of KEY stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEY in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

KEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEY recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $KEY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ben Pham from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Erika Najarian from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 05/21/2025

