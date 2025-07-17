Lobbying Update: $310,000 of HARTFORD INSURANCE GROUP (FKA HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of HARTFORD INSURANCE GROUP (FKA HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to resiliency and mitigation H.R. 900: To amend the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 to allow for the consideration of private flood insurance for the purposes of applying continuous coverage requirements, and for other purposes. Issues Related to Flood Insurance S. 245: Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2023 Policy related to the Business Continuity Protection Program (BCPP)

Investment policy related to surety bonding U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) public company disclosure proposal including climate risk, cybersecurity, and stock buybacks Department of Labor Fiduciary Duty Rule

Issues relating to the opioid epidemic Issues relating to mental health

Tax regulations including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax (REG-104259-18) as included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Tax regulations including modification of discounting rules for insurance companies (REG-103163-18) as included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Legislation extending the employer credit for paid family and medical leave (Internal Revenue Code [IRC] 45S) Tax policy that extends ordinary tax treatment to debt instruments held by insurance companies Tax issues including taxation of insurance products and companies Implementation and technical input related to book minimum tax

Issues related to Third Party Litigation Financing H.R. 1109: The Litigation Transparency Act of 2025

H.R. 1566: REPAIR Act S. 245: Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2023 Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act Cybersecurity issues including Federal data breach notification legislation American Data Privacy and Protection Act Privacy related policy Policy related to cyber risk insurance Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology Big Data Policy related to rising cost of auto repairs Engagement with Consumer Product Safety Commission on emerging risks, standards and training

H.R.996/S.400 -Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act Paid Family and Medical Leave emergency and permanent leave proposals and legislation Employer access to healthcare plan data proposal"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HIG Insider Trading Activity

HIG insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 294,481 shares for an estimated $36,979,396 .

. AMY STEPNOWSKI (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 54,651 shares for an estimated $6,880,219 .

. ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 35,499 shares for an estimated $4,347,890 .

. ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,235 shares for an estimated $2,704,612 .

. ALLISON G NIDERNO (SVP & Controller) sold 1,085 shares for an estimated $129,664

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of HIG stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/10/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIG forecast page.

HIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $138.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $142.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Michael Phillips from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $117.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $133.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $129.0 on 04/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.