Stocks
GMRE

Lobbying Update: $310,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE INC lobbying was just disclosed

July 22, 2025 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$310,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding the Department of Veterans Affairs proposed rule (RIN 2900-AP89 Change in Rates VA Pays for Special Modes of Transportation) and related legislation; VA Emergency Transportation Access Act (HR. 5530, S. 2757).
Issues related to FAA Reauthorization legislation, specifically the application of the Airline Deregulation Act to emergency air ambulance services. REACH Air Medical Services exemption request to have the ability to provide hoist rescue operations.
Issues related to the implementation and rulemaking of the No Surprises Act.
Medicare reimbursement policy for air and ground ambulance services; H.R. 1666/S. 1673, Protecting Access to Ground Ambulance Medical Services Act of 2023.
Education about GMR's role in emergency disaster response (no specific bills)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GMRE Insider Trading Activity

GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GMRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.