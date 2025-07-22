Lobbying Update: $310,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding the Department of Veterans Affairs proposed rule (RIN 2900-AP89 Change in Rates VA Pays for Special Modes of Transportation) and related legislation; VA Emergency Transportation Access Act (HR. 5530, S. 2757).

Issues related to FAA Reauthorization legislation, specifically the application of the Airline Deregulation Act to emergency air ambulance services. REACH Air Medical Services exemption request to have the ability to provide hoist rescue operations.

Issues related to the implementation and rulemaking of the No Surprises Act.

Medicare reimbursement policy for air and ground ambulance services; H.R. 1666/S. 1673, Protecting Access to Ground Ambulance Medical Services Act of 2023.

Education about GMR's role in emergency disaster response (no specific bills)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GMRE Insider Trading Activity

GMRE insiders have traded $GMRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK OKEY JR DECKER (CEO and President) has made 5 purchases buying 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,527 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.