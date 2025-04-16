Lobbying Update: $310,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$310,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advocated for the maintenance and strengthening of steel Section 232 tariffs. Lobbied in support of H.R. 1548/S. 691, The Leveling the Playing Field Act 2.0 Identification of possible approaches to address Chinese transportation and logistics policies and their impact on trade and production Commented on Proposed Actions in Section 301 Investigation on Chinas Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance Provided comments in response to Request for Comments to Assist in Reviewing and Identifying Unfair Trade Practices and Initiating All Necessary Actions to Investigate Harm From Non-Reciprocal Trade Arrangements
Lobbied in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Integrated Iron & Steel Risk and Technology Review, EPA's Taconite Iron Ore Processing Source Category rule and EPA's National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Coke Ovens. Lobbied in support of revisions to EPA's PM2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standard Advocated in support of a Congressional Review Act resolution affecting the state of Ohio's nuisance law
Lobbied in support of domestic procurement preferences for steel content in S. 448, The CIRCUIT Act Advocated for the maintenance of grant awards issued under the Department of Energy's Industrial Demonstrations Program benefitting Cleveland-Cliffs' Butler Works and Middletown Works steel mills
Briefed policymakers on Cleveland-Cliffs' concerns regarding the trade enforcement, worker protection and national security implications of the proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corporation by Nippon Steel Corporation"
CLF Insider Trading Activity
CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
- KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742
- JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800
- RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282
CLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of CLF stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 25,821,716 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,724,130
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,067,612 shares (+1482.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,035,552
- FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN added 5,899,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,453,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,257,861 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,423,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,145,552 shares (+264.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,368,188
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,528,419 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,567,138
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 4,342,917 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,823,419
CLF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
