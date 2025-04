Lobbying Update: $30,865 of LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTIC SECTOR lobbying was just disclosed

$30,865 of LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTIC SECTOR lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Armed Services Committee: tactical aircraft issues, space based radar;GP;C-130J;foreign military sales; support helicopter funding; support space hardening; JASSM funding; support JADC2; monitor for defense spectrum issues

Defense Appropriation: tactical aircraft issues, space based radar;GP;C-130J;foreign military sales; support helicopter funding; support space hardening; JASSM funding;support funding for helicopters and equipment for wildfire firefighting

ratification of law of the sea

support defense financing provisions

monitor for provisions related to corporate SALT taxation"

LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/18 and 0 sales.

on 02/18 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

LMT Insider Trading Activity

LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,151 institutional investors add shares of LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/23/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

LMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $564.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $476.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $548.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $580.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $695.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $665.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $434.0 on 10/23/2024

